Iran Says Oil Tanker Was Hit By Two Missiles

Tehran has confirmed that Sabiti, an Iranian-owned oil tanker was attacked in the Red Sea on Friday.

They said that the mysterious strike caused heavy damage to the vessel’s two main tanks, resulting in an oil spill which has now been contained.

The vessel was reportedly hit by two missiles.

Oil prices jumped early on Friday after Iran following the incident.

RT reports: Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said that the tanker was “struck twice in half an hour from the eastern side of the Red Sea,” but did not elaborate on the type of missile or munition used in the attack. The incident reportedly occurred 60 miles from the Saudi port of Jeddah.

“Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state media.