Iran Reserving The Right To Counter Israeli Presence In US Led Coalition In Persian Gulf

Iran has warned Israel against aiding a US -led maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, saying that it reserved the right to confront such a “clear threat to its national security“.

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz had confirmed in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that the country had joined the US-led coalition with intelligence and other unspecified aid according to Israeli media

Press TV reports: Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday referred to the “illegitimate existence” of the Israeli regime in the Middle East as a source of insecurity and instability.

“Within the framework of the country’s deterrence and defensive policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to counter this threat and defend its territory,” he noted. “The US regime and the illegitimate Zionist regime are responsible for all the consequences of this dangerous move,” the spokesman added.

The remarks came after Israel said it will join what the US calls an effort to boost security of navigation in the Persian Gulf.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on August 7 that the regime would be part of the US-led coalition to “protect the security of the Persian Gulf”.

Katz claimed that Israel was determined to stop “Iranian entrenchment” in the Middle East region and strengthen Tel Aviv’s relationship with Persian Gulf countries, Ynet reported.

“The announcement about the possible presence of the al-Quds occupying regime in the self-proclaimed military coalition in the Persian Gulf is a clear threat to Iran’s national security,” Mousavi said.

“The right to confront this threat within the framework of the country’s defense policy is the right of Iran, and all the consequences of this dangerous act will befall the American regime and the illegitimate Zionist regime,” he added.

The US has announced plans to form a force amid its attempts to disrupt Iran’s foreign oil sales as part of its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

“Iran believes the presence of ultra-regional forces in the Persian Gulf under any name and title will not only fail to help reinforce the region’s security, but will further prepare the grounds for tension and crisis in the sensitive Persian Gulf region,” Mousavi said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its opposition to the formation of such coalitions and considers it a deceptive act which create tensions,” he added.

Mousavi also said Tehran will regard the organizers, founders, and members of such a coalition as the culprits behind possible tensions and crises that would emanate from such a move.