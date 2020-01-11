Iran Admits It Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner, Killing 176 People Aboard

Iran admitted Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 innocent souls aboard.

The admission came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the tragedy.

The Boeing 737, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, crashed on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a series of missiles at U.S. forces.

Breitbart.com reports: Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

From Breitbart News:

Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran Tweeted: