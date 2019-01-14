Investigator: Ed Buck Raped 12 Men; Told Democratic Party to ’Stay Silent’

A Los Angeles investigator has uncovered evidence that Democrat mega-donor Ed Buck raped at least 12 men and told the Democratic party to “stay silent” about his crimes.

According to Jasmyne Cannick, Ed Buck is a serial rapist and possible murderer.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Last Monday, the body of another young black gay escort was found at the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck, a top Democrat donor and political activist.

As previously reported, a black gay escort named Gemmel Moore died of a meth overdose at Ed Buck’s West Hollywood home in July of 2017.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office previously declined to prosecute Ed Buck saying the evidence is “insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that (Buck) is responsible for the death of Gemmel Moore,” which sparked an outrage from family members and others in the community.

On Monday Jasmyne Cannick told FOX and Friends nearly a dozen black men have come forward to speak on their experiences with “serial predator” Ed Buck.

Cannick also went off on the Democrat Party: “Over 77% of black people in California vote Democratic. We vote for Democrats. It is a shame that when something like this happens, when you have the chair of your state party when at the time of this , Eric Bauman, who was willing to turn a blind eye as well as instruct others not to speak on it. As a black woman, as a black Democrat, I expect more from my party.

Via FOX and Friends: