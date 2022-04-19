Investigations Launched After Mysterious Outbreak Of Hepatitis Among Children

The UK Health Security Agency has announced that 74 children under the age of 10 have fallen ill with hepatitis (liver inflammation).

Having ruled out the common viruses that cause hepatitis, they have now launched an urgent investigation.

Public health doctors and scientists are examining 49 cases in England, 13 in Scotland and 12 across Wales and Northern Ireland according to the Guardian. All have occurred since the start of the year.

Although no child has died, a “small number” have needed a liver transplant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on 8 April.

In the US, the CDC has also launched an investigation into nine cases of ‘severe’ hepatitis detected in children in Alabama

The Daily Expose reports: The very first place they should be looking is at the experimental Pfizer Covid-19 injection that has outrageously and unncessarily been offered to children as young as five. Why? Because Pfizer’s own study proves that the mRNA jab accumulates in the liver causing hepatitis.

Hepatitis symptoms include:

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

UKHSA is allegedly working swiftly with the NHS and public health colleagues across the UK to investigate the potential cause. But it would appear they need not look any further than the experimental Pfizer Covid-19 injection they have outrageously been giving to children. Because Pfizer’s own study confirms the mRNA jab accumulates in the liver causing hepatitis.

It was assumed that the Covid-19 vaccine’s spike protein would remain at the injection site and last up to several weeks like other proteins produced in the body.

But as we all know assumptions make an ass out of u and me, and Pfizer’s own study shows this is not the case and that spike proteins circulate in the body following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination, and the highest concentration ends up in the liver.

“The greatest mean concentration outside the injection site was observed in the liver, with values of 27.916 μg equiv lipid/g (equivalent to 21.5 % dose) in males and 30.411 μg equiv lipid/g (equivalent to 18.4 % dose) in females”

The Japanese regulatory agency’s bio-distribution study of the Pfizer vaccine shows that the contents of the Covid-19 injection travels from the injection site, through the bloodstream, and ends up in various organs such as the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries for at least 48 hours after injection.

The authors of the paper found that when the mRNA Pfizer vaccine enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell’s DNA which is inside the nucleus, to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.

The mRNA then leaves the nucleus and enters the cell’s cytoplasm, where it translates into LINE-1 protein. A segment of the protein called the open reading frame-1, or ORF-1, then goes back into the nucleus, where it attaches to the vaccine’s mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA.

Through conducting the study they also found spike proteins expressed on the surface of the liver cells that researchers say may be targeted by the immune system and possibly cause autoimmune hepatitis, as “there [have] been case reports on individuals who developed autoimmune hepatitis after BNT162b2 vaccination.”

The authors were referring to the first reported case of a healthy 35-year-old female who developed autoimmune hepatitis a week after her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This led to a study being conducted in which the authors concluded there is a possibility that “spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals”.