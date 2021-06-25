Inventor Of MRNA Vaccines Says: ‘The Government is Not Being Transparent About The Risks’

The inventor of the mRNA technology that went into some of the covid vaccines told Fox News on Wednesday that ‘the government is not being transparent about the risks’ of the covid vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone told Tucker Carlson that YouTube had deleted a video where he discussed his concerns and findings.

He said there isn’t enough data about the risks for young adults and teens and doesn’t believe that they should be forced into getting vaccinated.

“My concern is I know there are risks but we don’t have access to the data….and so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines” Dr. Malone said, pointing to the fact the vaccines are not formally approved but instead being administered under Emergency Use Authorization.

The Mail Online reports: Malone shared his concerns the same day that an advisory group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there is a ‘likely link’ between rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults and the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Not too surprising, but here we go.

CDC panel says heart inflammation cases likely linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccineshttps://t.co/mk2cA7lHiX — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) June 23, 2021

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use mRNA technology, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses the more traditional virus-based technology.

Malone says on his website that he invented the field of messenger mRNA therapeutics in 1988.

‘His discoveries in mRNA non viral delivery systems are considered the key to the current COVID-19 vaccine strategies,’ his biography says.

His warnings come as a presentation was released earlier Wednesday: The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group discussed nearly 500 reports of the heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, in vaccinated adults under age 30.

The group of doctors said he risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following vaccination with the mRNA-based shots in adolescents and young adults is notably higher after the second dose and in males.

Malone pioneered ‘in-vitro RNA transfection’ and also ‘in-vivo RNA transfection’ in 1987 and 1988 at the Salk Institute, according to his biography. He did that on frog embryos and mice.

Conventional vaccines are produced using weakened forms of the virus, but mRNAs use only the virus’s genetic code.

An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and tells them to create antigens. These antigens are recognized by the immune system and prepare it to fight coronavirus.

No actual virus is needed to create an mRNA vaccine.

This means the rate at which it can be produced is dramatically accelerated. As a result, mRNA vaccines have been hailed as potentially offering a rapid solution to new outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The findings were presented in a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which is the official journal of the US National Academy of Sciences and has been published since 1914.

But Malone said the federal government is recommending COVID vaccines for everyone over 12 without the research to back that up.

‘Young adults in the prime of their lives are being forced to take the vaccine because Tony Fauci said that,’ Carlson said during Wednesday night’s show, adding that Malone ‘has a right to speak,’ given his expertise.

Malone was a guest speaker on a podcast that included Bret Weinstein, who is an evolutionary biologist, and Steve Kirsh, an American serial entrepreneur who has started seven companies.

The podcast was uploaded to YouTube which was flagged as sharing misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine and removed.

In particular, YouTube flagged statements about how the ‘spike protein’ used in the COVID-19 vaccine, which is how mRNA vaccines work, are toxic.

During the podcast, Malone said he sent ‘manuscripts’ months ago to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration claiming the spike protein used in the COVID-19 vaccine posed a health risk.

‘And their determination was that they didn’t think that that was sufficient documentation of the risk that the spike was biologically active,’ he said.