International Security Expert: Sweden on Brink of Civil War

Sweden is on the brink of a massive civil war as a result of Europe’s open border policy, according to international security expert Olle Fjordgren.

In an interview with Ingrid & Maria, Fjordgren warns, “We have basically given up and the criminals have seized power. Right now we have nothing to oppose and I can’t see that we could reverse the development.”

Infowars.com reports: Describing Sweden as a “freight train heading for a rock wall,” Fjordgren says that the political unwillingness to admit how bad things have become, in addition to people who point out the problems being labeled “racist,” means that Sweden is close to becoming a “failed state”.

Citing Lebanon as an example of what happens to a society when integration fails and different ethnic and criminal gangs engage in turf wars, Fjordgren sees “only one possible development” in Sweden’s future – a “civil war”.

This is in part because while police are still operating by old, outdated rules, criminals have become more ruthless and play by completely different rules.

Fjordgren says that the last resort would be for Sweden to adopt a New York City-style zero tolerance policy on crime, although given the country’s progressive approach to justice, this seems highly unlikely.

“The judiciary must ensure that these dangerous people are incapacitated and removed from the streets,” he argues.

Sweden’s growing crime problem has been exacerbated by the country opening its borders to millions of migrants in recent years.

As a Spectator study noted, “Murder is up 40 per cent since 2012; the number of gun homicides has more than doubled in ten years. Compared with Britain, it is five times more common for young men in Sweden to be shot and killed.”

Grenade attacks, mass torching of vehicles and other crimes are also on the rise.

Figures released in August found that 58 per cent of convicted rapists and 85 per cent of all convicted assault rapists in Sweden were born outside of Europe.

In cases where the victim did not know the attacker, the proportion of foreign offenders was more than 80 per cent. Nearly 40 per cent of the convicted rapists are from the Middle East or from Africa.