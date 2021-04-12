INSURRECTION: Antifa Sets Portland ICE Building On Fire With Officers Inside

Antifa insurrectionists set a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on fire on Saturday night while agents remained trapped behind locked doors.

The murder attempt began after the far-left group smashed windows on the upper floors of the building.

Videos posted on Twitter show Antifa setting the building on fire while ICE officers fought for their lives inside.

The noise in the previous clip was them breaking out some of the windows of the ICE Building pic.twitter.com/ltHcsrcKEg — 🐺BOYCOTT MLB🐺 (@fvckcommies) April 11, 2021

“They then set it on fire while federal officers were inside,” journalist Andy Ngo reported. “Antifa also obscured the security cameras before launching the arson attack.”

Last night, #antifa in Portland barricaded the front of the @ICEgov building. They then set it on fire while federal officers were inside. Antifa also obscured the security cameras before launching the arson attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/DCggRqUFmP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

“Burn the precinct to the ground,” Antifa terrorists chanted as the deadly fire raged.

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground”



An #antifa gives the #BLM fist salute while the crowd cheers on the burning of the @ICEgov Portland facility last night. Officers were trapped inside when antifa set the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/VYgRlvMUTo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

Another video shows the severity of the fire as ICE officers manage to escape from a rear exit in the building.

Watch the moment federal officers rushed out to respond after #antifa set the @ICEgov facility on fire last night. Antifa barricaded the front of the facility to trap people inside while the building was on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NaXYzSJoj6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021