Antifa insurrectionists set a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on fire on Saturday night while agents remained trapped behind locked doors.
The murder attempt began after the far-left group smashed windows on the upper floors of the building.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
Videos posted on Twitter show Antifa setting the building on fire while ICE officers fought for their lives inside.
“They then set it on fire while federal officers were inside,” journalist Andy Ngo reported.
“Antifa also obscured the security cameras before launching the arson attack.”
“Burn the precinct to the ground,” Antifa terrorists chanted as the deadly fire raged.
Another video shows the severity of the fire as ICE officers manage to escape from a rear exit in the building.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Fauci Claims It’s Still Not OK To Eat or Drink Indoors Even If You’ve Been Vaccinated - April 12, 2021
- INSURRECTION: Antifa Sets Portland ICE Building On Fire With Officers Inside - April 12, 2021
- EXPOSED: Marxist BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Profited Millions Through ‘Woke’ Activism - April 12, 2021