Instagram Bans Robert F Kennedy Jr Over ‘Misleading’ Covid Vaccine Posts

Instagram has removed the account of Robert F Kennedy Jr for making what they have decided are false claims about coronavirus and vaccines.

The nephew of late President John F Kennedy had his account, with 800,000 subscribers, permanently taken down on Wednesday “for repeatedly sharing debunked claims”, according to a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram.

The removal of Kennedy’s account comes as Facebook vowed to clampdown on coronavirus-related claims that do not align with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities’ recommendations.

Facebook announced this week that they would remove all posts with claims about vaccines that it deems false or misleading.

RT reports: The account was yanked shortly after the Washington Post reported that it had alerted the Facebook-owned social network to Kennedy’s post with the viral clip from “Planet Lockdown.”

The video is an interview starring Kennedy’s ally, Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as assistant secretary of housing in the George H.W. Bush administration. In the clip, which has since been scrapped from YouTube, Facebook, and other established social media, Fitts reportedly argues that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 is a sinister plot masterminded by a global cabal, and that vaccines can change people’s DNA or render them infertile.