Insider Exposes Gates & Fauci ‘Bioweapon Plot’ To Kill Millions With Incurable Cancers

Robert F. Kennedy appeared on the Jimmy Dore Show this week and dropped a series of truth bombs that left jaws on the floor as he revealed exactly why Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates must be charged with treason and crimes against humanity as a matter of urgency.

RFK Jr. presented Dore with evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been in charge of U.S. bioweapons development under the Pentagon for over twenty years. And he also sold out US secrets to China, going as far as teaching the Communists how to build devastating weapons of mass destruction.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Before we begin, make sure to subscribe to the channel and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content.

Kennedy said the Pentagon took $2.2 billion in funding from the Patriot Act in 2002 and gave it to Fauci’s National Institute of Health, which equated to a 68% raise for his agency to engage in bioweapons development on behalf of the DOD.

This is the point at which Fauci “started doing all of this gain-of-function,” according to Kennedy.

Next, RFK Jr. told Dore’s audience how then-President Barack Obama had gain-of-function research banned in the U.S. before allowing the Deep State to move its biowarfare operations abroad, including to Wuhan, China.

RFK’s groundbreaking revelations about Fauci’s secret bioweapons history is so damning, Twitter CEO Elon Musk actually asked for the platform’s Community Notes to verify the statement.

There has yet to be an update from Twitter Community Notes as of publishing this video.

By the way, Elon… if you haven’t worked out by now that RFK is on the money, then you haven’t been paying attention these last few years.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr was warning the world about globalist villains including Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci long before the world woke up to the fact they do not have our best interests at heart. RFK has had Bill Gates’ number for years.

From calling out Gates for experimenting on victims in Africa and India…

… To slamming Gates for considering himself a God with the right to experiment with the lives of the people he considers “lesser humans“…

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has done more than anyone else to educate the masses about Bill Gates’ evil agenda and his outsize role in the Covid plandemic.

And RFK hasn’t finished yet.

He also highlighted the treasonous decision by the U.S. DOD and CIA to teach Chinese military scientists how to weaponize viruses like the coronavirus.

Getting to the bottom of the issue, Kennedy asked why the CIA is using front groups to fund a project teaching Communist Chinese military scientists how to clandestinely create weapons of mass destruction.

Could it have anything to do with the globalist elite and World Economic Forum’s stated goal of having China lead the New World Order?

RFK also noted back in October 2019, former director of the CIA and current Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines met with Chinese CDC head George Gao to battleplan how they’d use social media to censor citizens if a hypothetical outbreak were to occur.

Of course, COVID-19 hit just months later. This is truly damning stuff.

Watch:

Anthony Fauci was the highest-paid US government official of all time. US taxpayer dollars paid for his psychopathic shenanigans, which amount to criminal activity. At a minimum, he should lose his pension and patents and be put on trial for Crimes Against Humanity.

Kennedy also touched on a topic we reported on last week here at the People’s Voice when he broke down how the Biden administration is set to hand over America’s sovereignty to the WHO by signing a pandemic treaty giving the unelected globalist body control over the U.S. if a pandemic is declared.

This comes as Bill Gates and the WHO research every virus possible with the potential to then release one, declare an “emergency,” and override the laws of nations of the world.

The information dam has broken and the sleeping masses are ready to be shown the truth as the globalist elites lurch forward to the next deadly phase of the Great Reset program of creation and destruction.

Never forget that the vast majority of humans are good. Also never forget that the bad ones always disguise themselves as compassionate saviors. They often launder their crimes behind the veil of benevolently branded charities and organizations. Bill Gates, whose own wife left him after learning the dark details of his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is one of the chief architects of the globalist plot.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the elite. If mainstream media won’t do their job, somebody has to fill the void. But we can’t do it without you. Subscribe to the channel and share this video with anyone you think could benefit from the information. And feel free to join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.