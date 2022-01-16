‘INSIDE JOB’: Trump Raises Questions about FBI’s Involvement in J6

President Trump has begun asking questions that millions of ordinary Americans have been asking. How deeply were the FBI and Deep State involved in turning the January 6 protests into something violent? What was Ray Epps doing and why wasn’t he criminally charged?

At his Saving America Rally in Arizona on Saturday, Trump declared the following:

“Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents, or otherwise working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government?” he asked.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: He then went off script, as he is wont to do, saying, “People want to hear this. How about the one guy? ‘Go in, go in, get in there everybody — Epps — get in there, go, go, go!’ Nothing happens to him. What happened with him? Nothing happens.”

Heads nodded in the background as he returned to the teleprompter for the carefully worded remarks.

“Did any of these individuals whatsoever approving or facilitating the events at the Capitol?” he asked. “That’s what we want to know.”

Here’s the epic clip:

Not that we need more incentives, but if Trump is rightfully returned to the Oval Office, the first thing he will likely do is declassify whatever the DOJ has on January 6, their plans, and as many of their nefarious actions he can find.