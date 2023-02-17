‘Inside Job’: CDC Changed Toxicity Info on Vinyl Chloride Days Before Derailment

The CDC edited the toxicology profile for vinyl chloride, massively increasing the lethal exposure level and removing information about how the chemical affects children, just two weeks before the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that spewed vast quantities of the chemical into the environment.

The CDC update changed the lethal exposure from 100PPM to 100,000PPM. The lethal exposure level had remained the same for 17 years before the CDC decided to update the number just prior to the derailment, where highly toxic chemicals spilled or were burned off, leaving a chemical stench in the air nearly two weeks later.

The catastrophe has been downplayed by Biden administration and the media, and the Environmental Protection Agency has deemed the water “safe to drink” – despite the existing reports of wildlife and pets dying in the affected area.

Now it seems even the CDC is minimizing the effects of the chemicals involved in the crash, one of them being vinyl chloride, a gas used to produce a plastic known as polyvinyl chloride (PVC). According to the National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride is a carcinogen that has links to different kinds of cancers, including liver, brain, and lung cancers, as well as lymphoma and leukemia.

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but why did the CDC update their profile for vinyl chloride 11 DAYS before the train crash in Ohio? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) February 15, 2023

Evie Magazine report: In January 2023, the toxicological profile for vinyl chloride was revised from the original guidelines published in the Federal Register nearly four decades ago – on April 17, 1987, to be exact. While toxicological profiles are updated occasionally, users are alarmed by the odd timing.

The CDC’s website page for vinyl chloride was recently modified as well. An archived version displays a longer, more detailed FAQ page before the changes were made. The screenshot below shows a long list of FAQs with additional information. The profile initially had the following sections: “How can vinyl chloride affect children?” and “Has the federal government made recommendations to protect human health?” – but both have since been removed.

The description in the section on children initially said, “It has not been proven that vinyl chloride causes birth defects in humans, but studies in animals suggest that vinyl chloride might affect growth and development. Animal studies also suggest that infants and young children might be more susceptible than adults to vinyl chloride-induced cancer.” This sounds like important information, especially since families live in the oil blast zone. So why would they remove this?

Oh, but no worries. The CDC included a new section on how to keep you and your family protected from vinyl chloride. Their recommendation? Limit your exposure to cigar and tobacco smoke. “Tobacco smoke contains low levels of vinyl chloride, so limiting your family’s exposure to cigarette or cigar smoke may help reduce their exposure to vinyl chloride,” the page writes. Other slight changes were made, as detailed by a user @thedaly on Reddit, and the old FAQ section can be seen here.

The head of the EPA, Michael Regan, walked along a waterway that still smells of chemicals on Wednesday and attempted to convince skeptical residents that the water was fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe around East Palestine.

“I’m asking they trust the government. I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust,” Regan said. “We’re testing for everything that was on that train.”

The company behind the East Palestine train derailment skipped a meeting where residents demanded answers.



Norfolk Southern said it feared violence.

Toxic chemicals leaked into soil, water and the air. Residents report irritation and dead animals. State officials say it is safe. pic.twitter.com/F7X8zJWBso — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 16, 2023

Organizations continue to minimize the risks of these chemicals even when experts have voiced their concerns. Chemical engineering professor, Dr. Eric Beckham, informed NewsNation of the seriousness of these toxins. “It’s a suspected carcinogen. Long-term exposure is associated with cancers, particularly of the liver,” he said. “Short-term exposures, if they’re high enough, it’s just toxic – it can harm you and kill you.”

Interesting how the CDC, which has spent years promoting a vaccine for a “deadly virus,” is now keeping quiet about the health and safety of Ohioans.