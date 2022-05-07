Inquest Told 36 Yr Old Mother Died From Pfizer Covid Jab ‘Complications’

A 36 year old mother of two died as a result of complications from the Pfizer covid vaccination, an inquest was told.

A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive but an inquest heard on Thursday that Dawn’s unexpected death 11 days after her first Covid jab, was probably caused by the vaccination.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dawn Wooldridge and her husband Ashley

The Independent reports: Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.

In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in Turkey and we have been married for seven years this year. We had our son nearly six years ago and our daughter just two years ago.

“My principal concern is that when they are old enough, I want to have enough of an explanation about how their mum died. The only thing that happened when Dawn died was that she had her Covid jab before her death.”

The family, including her husband, her brother and his wife, and her step-parents attended the inquest in Reading.

They heard how the day of her death had been completely normal – she had dropped her son off at school in the morning, visited a friend for coffee and had spoken to her mother over the phone that afternoon.

The coroner said that Mrs Wooldridge’s medical records confirmed she received her first Covid-19 jab on 4 June.

Pathologist Dr Sukhvinder Ghataura told the coroner how her body had been healthy at the time of her death and how the toxicology report found no signs of alcohol or drugs in her system at the time.

The only points noted were inflammation of the heart, fluid in her lungs alongside a small clot on her lungs.

These, alongside menstrual irregularity and complaints of pain in her jaw and arm in the days after the vaccine, the pathologist suggested, were linked to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart).

He told the coroner: “On the balance of probabilities, she had vaccine-related problems. There is nothing else for me to hang my hat on. It is the most likely reason, in my conclusion. It is more than likely Dawn died in response to the Covid jab.”

Ms Wooldridge’s brother, Stuart Lynch, asked the pathologist: “Do you think she would still be alive if she hadn’t had the vaccine?”

Dr Ghataura responded: “It’s a difficult question but I would say yes. I wish to pass on my condolences to Dawn’s family.”