Inmate Released From Jail To Protect Him From Covid-19 Arrested For Murder Day After Release

A Florida inmate who was released from jail to protect him from the spread of coronavirus has been arrested on murder charges one day after his release.

Now we are beginning to see the results.

Joseph Edward Williams, 26, was released with more than 100 other inmates in order to limit the spread of coronavirus among incarcerated people.

Williams was initially arrested on assorted drug charges, including possession of heroin, according to a statement by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

But just one day after his release, an unidentified man was shot and killed and authorities allege that Williams was responsible for his death.

USAToday report: Williams was arrested the same day, and is currently facing charges of second-degree murder, possession of firearms, heroin and drug paraphernalia as a felon, as well as resisting an officer with violence, per the sheriff’s office.

“There is no question Joseph Williams took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while he was out of jail awaiting resolution of a low-level, non-violent offense,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.

“Every murder, every violent crime, especially those involving a gun, is a sickening example of the worst in our community, especially at a time when our community is working relentlessly to fight against the spread of this deadly COVID-19.“

Williams is being held in jail without bond.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, it is the sole case in the county of an inmate who committed a new crime following their release amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 446 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, while 14 have died as of Tuesday.