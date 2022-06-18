Inmate ‘Offered Money’ to Strangle Ghislaine Maxwell, Make It Look Like ‘Suicide’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers claim she is being targeted for murder to stop her from naming VIP’s who were part of Epstein’s elite pedophile ring.

According to a New York Times report, an inmate was offered huge sums of money by men in dark suits to strangle Maxwell and make it look like suicide.

“One of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms. Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” wrote Maxwell’s legal team.

They added that the inmate wasn’t worried about legal repercussions since “an additional 20 years’ incarceration would be worth the money she’d receive for murdering Ms. Maxwell.”

“This incident reflects the brutal reality,” the lawyers warned.

“That there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms. Maxwell — whether for money, fame, or simple ‘street cred.’”

Globalnews.ca reports: The inmate who made the threat was later moved to a different housing unit in the prison, “presumably to protect Ms. Maxwell,” the lawyers said.

There has been no confirmation, independent of Maxwell’s lawyers, of this incident. The New York Times reached out to Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office, and he declined to comment on the allegations.

Maxwell’s lawyers also claimed that the socialite’s father, the late publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, was abusive to her and her siblings.

“Ghislaine vividly recalls a time when, at age 13, she tacked a poster of a pony on the newly painted wall of her bedroom. Rather than mar the paint with tape, she carefully hammered a thin tack to mount the poster,” the lawyers wrote.

“This outraged her father, who took the hammer and banged on Ghislaine’s dominant hand, leaving it severely bruised and painful for weeks to come.”

The effect of having an “overbearing, narcissistic and demanding father,” Maxwell’s lawyers wrote, meant that she was “vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father’s death,” they argued.

According to Maxwell’s lawyers, the disgraced socialite is being pinned for crimes for which Epstein should have been held responsible, writing that “this Court cannot sentence Ms. Maxwell as if she were a proxy for Epstein simply because Epstein is no longer here.”