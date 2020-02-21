Inmate Confesses To Beating 2 Pedophiles To Death After Catching One Watching PBS Kids on TV

An inmate in a Californian prison has confessed that he beat two pedophiles to death with a cane after catching one of them enjoying himself while watching PBS Kids on TV.

Jonathon Watson, 41, who is serving a life sentence and has “little to lose,” said “I figured I’d just do everybody a favor.“

“Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose,” Watson wrote. “And trust me, we get it, these people are every parents’ worst nightmare.“

Watson confessed in a letter to the Bay Area News Group in Northern California that he clubbed the two convicted pedophiles in the head with a cane until they were dead on January 16 at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

Prisoner David Bobb, 48, died that day. Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, died three days later at a hospital. Both were serving life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, according to the Daily Mail.

Watson wrote that six days after he arrived at the prison, a child molester moved into his pod. Watson believed the man began “taunting” other inmates by enjoying himself while watching children’s TV programming.

Watson said in the letter he couldn’t sleep that night “having not done what every instinct told me I should’ve done right then and there.“

Remarkably, Watson told a prison counselor that he urgently needed to be transferred back to higher-level security “before I really (expletive) one of these dudes up,” but the counselor “scoffed and dismissed” him.

Watson returned to his pod and began “mulling it all over.”

“I was mulling it all over when along came Molester #1 and he put his TV right on PBS Kids again,” he wrote. “But this time, someone else said something to the effect of ‘Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?’ and I recall saying, ‘I got this.’ And I picked up the cane and went to work on him.“

But his work wasn’t finished yet

Watson said he then left the housing pod to find a guard and turn himself in, but on the way, he spotted “a known child trafficker” and realized his work wasn’t finished yet.

“I figured I’d just do everybody a favor,” Watson wrote. “In for a penny, in for a pound.“

Watson said he then told a guard, who didn’t believe him “until he looked around the corner and saw the mess I’d left in the dorm area.”

He is now being held in segregated housing while he is under investigation for the killings.

‘We can’t comment on an active investigation,’ Dana Simas, spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, wrote in an email.

He has not been charged yet.