Indiana House Votes To Pull Plug On Kinsey Institute

Some lawmakers in the Indiana House of Representatives have voted to withdraw public funding from the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University.

The move comes years after the founder of the Kinsey Institute was exposed as a fraud and sexual predator.

Founded in 1947 the Institute exploded into notoriety in 1948 following the publication of “Sexual Behavior in the Human Male,” followed by “Sexual Behavior in the Human Female” in 1953. The books written by Alfred Kinsey, Wardell Pomeroy and Clyde Martin, very quickly became the “scientific” foundation of the sexual revolution. In fact Kinsey became known as the ‘Father of the sexual revolution’.

Opindia reports: From 1938 until his death, Kinsey conducted more than 17,000 face-to-face interviews with a broad set of people—college students, prostitutes, and even prison inmates—to understand their sexual experiences. His most infamous research subject was the 1944 interview of a sexual omnivore, who had a history of having sexual encounters with men, women, boys, girls, animals and family members, and which took about 17 hours to be recorded.

The results of his comprehensive interviews were published in two separate volumes— ‘Sexual Behavior in the Human Male’ (1948) and ‘Sexual Behavior in the Human Female’ (1953), also known as the Kinsey Reports, as well as the Kinsey scale. Kinsey’s reports stunned the entire world, stoking massive controversy during the 1940s and 1950s. Even today, almost 75 years since the first volume was first published, the findings and the methods employed by Kinsey remain deeply controversial and are hotly debated around the world.

While a set of people hailed the American biologist for revolutionising sexual customs, breaking taboos about the discussion of sex and challenging centuries of beliefs about human appetites and capacities, another set of people considered Kinsey as a paedophile, adulterer, attention-seeker, pornographic “filmmaker” and an addict, whose sole objective in carrying out research on sexology was to normalise and legitimise his many illegal fetishes.

Among the many shocking findings in Kinsey’s Reports, arguably the most scandalous one was about young children, as young as infants, observing orgasm. “All orgasms are “outlets” and equal between husband and wife, boy and dog, man and boy, girl, or baby? For there is no abnormality and no normality,” the Kinsey Report said.

Not only did Kinsey hypothesise that infants are orgasmic from birth, but he also suggested that incest relationships and paedophilia benefit children. In his writing, Kinsey asserted that there was no proven medical or other reason to forbid incest or adult-child sex. “Children are sexual and potentially orgasmic from birth (womb to tomb), are unharmed by incest, adult/child sex, and often benefit thereby,” a women’s rights group stated regarding its findings.

Despite all this, last year Indiana University honored the so-called ‘sexologist’ by erecting a statue of him.

Last Wednesay the Republican-dominated House voted 53-34 for an amendment to the state budget bill barring money for the institute….All Democrats voted against it.

HB 1001 got final approval on Thursday and has been sent over to the Senate.

1st term State Rep. Lorissa Sweet from Wabash created an amendment to the state budget bill House Bill 1001 partly because of the Kinsey Institute founder, “If Alfred Kinsey were alive today there would be a debate over who damaged more children. Jeffrey Epstein, or Alfred Kinsey,” Sweet said.

IDS reports: At the House Chamber meeting, Sweet claimed the Kinsey Institute has a history of child sex studies, much of which she said have been referred to as crimes against children.

“We as the governing body need to put limits on the access to tax dollars we allow Indiana University to garner by denying such funds to be directed towards Kinsey Institute,” Sweet said at the House Chamber meeting.

Sweet said by limiting the funding to Kinsey Institute, they can be assured they are not “funding research committed by crimes.”

Rep. Matt Pierce, D-District 61, took to the stand to oppose the amendment. He said these accusations were widely debunked.

“This amendment is based on old, unproven allegations of conspiracies that did not exist,” Pierce said. “There are no sexual predators and there never have been at the Kinsey Institute.”

Pierce said, Wednesday’s vote to defund the Kinsey Institute shows the House Republicans have been captured by the extreme right wing.

“Rational decision making in the House is no longer possible with legislators more interested in fighting culture wars or just afraid some crazy person will defeat them in a primary election if they don’t support extreme bills,” Pierce said in the statement.