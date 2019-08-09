Indian Warships on HIGH ALERT over Possible Pakistan-Based Terror Attack

The Indian Navy have been put on high alert over possible incoming terror attacks that could be conducted by militants based in Pakistan, according to Indian reports.

In the wake of New Delhi’s decision to scrap the Jammu and Kashmir regions special statue and introduce legislation to split the state in two, Indian military personnel have been warned that militants based in Pakistan may be plotting terror attacks against the country in retaliation.

Sputniknews.com reports: According to the Hindustan Times, citing an anonymous top official, the country’s naval forces have tightened security measures on the eastern and western seaboards and initiated real-time monitoring of all “points of entry” along the coast.

At the same time, AFP reported, citing locals, that Indian security forces across Kashmirhave been put on high alert amid fears of protests after the Friday prayers in mosques.

The alert comes amid escalating tensions on the Kashmir border between India and Pakistan. Following the exchange of fire at the Line of Control, with both sides blaming each other for violating the ceasefire, New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the constitution that granted the Jammu and Kashmir region its special status and introduced legislation that was approved by the Indian parliament to separate the state into two separate entities.

These moves have drawn criticism from Pakistan, which has slammed India for allegedly not acting in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad then degraded its diplomatic ties with Delhi, suspended trade and certain train and air links with the country, but announced that it would not resort to military action to resolve their disagreements.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Islamabad’s criticism and advised it against meddling in the country’s domestic affairs, including the revocation of Article 370.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists on its territory, allegations which Islamabad has denied. The Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes on alleged terrorist positions in Pakistan in February 2019 led to the downing of at least one IAF jet in a dogfight with the Pakistani Air Force and a further escalation of tensions between the countries.