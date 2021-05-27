Indian Villagers Jump Into River To Avoid Covid-19 Vaccination

Indian villagers have been fleeing their homes and jumping into a river to avoid the Covid-19 vaccination according to reports.

In the small village called Sisaurha in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a group of people jumped into the nearby Saryu river to run away from officials trying to give them the vaccine.

The residents claim that people are dying after having the vaccine. One local farmer said “People have died even after getting vaccinated. I know of those who have had to be hospitalised after the jab.”

mensxp reports: According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ramnagar Tehsil, Rajiv Kumar Shukla, at least 200 people from the village fled their homes due to fear.

This event happened after the vaccination team was approaching the residents to get them vaccinated. Even the officials had a tough time convincing these people.

They had to make these people understand the importance of getting the vaccination. They bust some myths around this subject, after which only 18 people were convinced. Some also called it a ‘poisonous’ injection.

Another resident named Mohd Ahsan was also reluctant to get vaccinated. He said, “Is there a guarantee that we will not get infected after the vaccine? There are many in adjoining villages who rushed to take the vaccine and then got infected. Why is the government pushing for vaccination-they should give it to those who want it,”

Another rumour that was doing rounds in the village was that the vaccine could lead to ‘impotence’, making the men not take it all.