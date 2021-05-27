Indian Police Caught Hammering Nails Into Hands and Feet of Anti-Mask Citizens

A video of a man crying out in pain with a large nail sticking out of his hand went viral on Twitter this week, with the person explaining that cops from Bareilly’s Baradari police station physically assaulted him before inflicting the brutal torture.
Summit.news reports: A Bareilly Police Superintendent subsequently made a statement announcing that the claims were being investigated.
Last month, police in Indore were also caught on camera ruthlessly kicking and stomping on a 35-year-old man who was on his way to visit his father in hospital.
In the background, a child’s voice can be heard crying for “papa” as the man continues to be viciously assaulted by police.
Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai were also forced to do punishing exercise routines in the scorching sun while wearing face masks.
As we highlighted earlier this year, authorities in Bali also introduced a form of discipline for tourists caught not wearing face masks which involved forcing them to do push ups in public.
