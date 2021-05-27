Indian Police Caught Hammering Nails Into Hands and Feet of Anti-Mask Citizens

Indian police have been caught hammering nails into the hands and feet of citizens who refuse to wear face masks to protect against COVID-19.

A video of a man crying out in pain with a large nail sticking out of his hand went viral on Twitter this week, with the person explaining that cops from Bareilly’s Baradari police station physically assaulted him before inflicting the brutal torture.

Did the cops at Bariley's Baradari police station really hammer nails into this person's body for not wearing a mask.?@Uppolice — do you have an explaination? pic.twitter.com/yJfHYD9mTn — Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) May 26, 2021

Summit.news reports: A Bareilly Police Superintendent subsequently made a statement announcing that the claims were being investigated.

Last month, police in Indore were also caught on camera ruthlessly kicking and stomping on a 35-year-old man who was on his way to visit his father in hospital.

These visuals from #Indore are saddening, police should be a bit more sensible. Stop such brutality. @makarandkale reports action has been taken by the govt against these policemen. pic.twitter.com/d8LxIpLcz3 — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) April 6, 2021

In the background, a child’s voice can be heard crying for “papa” as the man continues to be viciously assaulted by police.

Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai were also forced to do punishing exercise routines in the scorching sun while wearing face masks.

“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won’t forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

As we highlighted earlier this year, authorities in Bali also introduced a form of discipline for tourists caught not wearing face masks which involved forcing them to do push ups in public.