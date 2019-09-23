Indian Americans Give Trump Standing Ovation at PACKED Houston Stadium

President Trump spoke to a packed stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Modi.
The audience roared and rose to their feet when President Trump told the stadium crowd:
“We stand proudly in the defense of liberty and we are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.”
