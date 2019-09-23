Indian Americans Give Trump Standing Ovation at PACKED Houston Stadium

September 23, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Indian Americans give President Trump standing ovation at packed rally

President Trump spoke to a packed stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

The audience roared and rose to their feet when President Trump told the stadium crowd:

“We stand proudly in the defense of liberty and we are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)