India Issues Apology After Accidentally Firing A Missile Into Pakistan

The Indian government has issued a statement apologizing for the accidental firing of a missile into Pakistan earlier this week.

The statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Defense on Friday, claims that a “technical malfunction” occurred “in the course of routine maintenance.”

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile ..It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident“

Delhi said it was “deeply regrettable” and expressed relief that no one was killed while slamabad warned that the incident could lead to “unpleasant consequences”

RT reports: The Indian government has “ordered a high-level court of enquiry” to investigate the incident.

Pakistan had accused India on Thursday of launching an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object into the country’s airspace. It eventually crashed in the eastern province of Mian Channu. After examining the object, Islamabad deduced that it was an Indian unarmed surface-to-surface supersonic missile.

The Pakistani government urged India to “be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence, and to take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future.” It did not specify how it might respond if the incident were repeated, however. The Pakistani Foreign Office summoned India’s chargé d’affaires to demand he provide a full explanation.