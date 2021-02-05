India Considers Criminal Charges Against ‘Climate Troll’ Greta Thunberg

Indian authorities are considering criminal charges against climate change ‘troll’ Greta Thunberg for “criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity”.

Delhi Police registered the case against Thunberg under under Section 120B and 153-A of the IPC. The news comes after Thunberg tweeted – and then quickly deleted – a message that detailed a list of “suggested posts” about the ongoing civil unrest in India, according to a report in the NY Post, which reveals she is being coached on what position to take by her handlers.

The list gave a series of instructions on what to post on social media, asking her to also repost and tag other celebrities tweeting about it, including pop star Rihanna.

The “toolkit” she shared also suggested highlighting planned demonstrations at Indian embassies.

Breitbart.com reports: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a case against the activist over her tweets while rejecting foreign intervention on purely domestic matters.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

For her part, Rihanna tweeted to her more than 101 million followers: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” She linked to a CNN news report about India blocking internet services at the protest sites, a tactic of the government to thwart protests.

Senior government ministers, Indian celebrities and even the foreign ministry are now urging people to come together and denounce “outsiders” like Thunberg and Rihanna who try to “break the country.”

“It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them,” India’s foreign ministry said Wednesday in a rare statement criticizing “foreign individuals” posting on social media. It did not name Rihanna and others who followed suit.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been hunkering down at the Indian capital’s fringes to protest new agricultural laws they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations. The protests are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming.

Their largely peaceful protests turned violent on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, when a section of the tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors veered from the protest route earlier decided with police and stormed the 17th century Red Fort in a dramatic escalation.

Hundreds of police officers were injured and a protester died. Scores of farmers were also injured but officials have not given their numbers.

Farmer leaders condemned the violence but said they would not call off the protest.