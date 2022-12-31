India: 9 Dead, 29 injured As Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack & Crashes into SUV

At least nine people died and 29 were injured in a horrific crash after a bus collided with an SUV car in Gujarat’s Navsari district early on Saturday morning.
The bus full of people crashed into a Toyota Fortuner car after the bus driver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and lost control of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
NDTV reports: Eight of the nine occupants of the car died, and 29 people in the bus were injured. 11 were taken to a private hospital. The luxury bus was going from Surat to Valsad.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief, and announced compensation for the victims.
“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given ₹ 50,000,” he tweeted.
The accident occurred near Vesma village, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- India: 9 Dead, 29 injured As Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack & Crashes into SUV - December 31, 2022
- Some UK Hospitals Bring Back ‘Covid’ Restrictions - December 31, 2022
- JP Morgan Chase Accused Of ‘Turning A Blind Eye’ To Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Ring - December 30, 2022