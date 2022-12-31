India: 9 Dead, 29 injured As Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack & Crashes into SUV

At least nine people died and 29 were injured in a horrific crash after a bus collided with an SUV car in Gujarat’s Navsari district early on Saturday morning.

The bus full of people crashed into a Toyota Fortuner car after the bus driver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and lost control of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died

NDTV reports: Eight of the nine occupants of the car died, and 29 people in the bus were injured. 11 were taken to a private hospital. The luxury bus was going from Surat to Valsad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief, and announced compensation for the victims.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given ₹ 50,000,” he tweeted.

The accident occurred near Vesma village, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.