‘Incredible Hulk’ Star Hospitalized After Routine Vaccination

Actor Lou Ferrigno, the original “Incredible Hulk,” has been hospitalized after suffering “severe side effects” from a routine vaccination.

“Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep,” the 67-year-old former bodybuilder announced on Instagram.

“I’ll be ok but it’s important that you keep an eye on who’s giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package,” he continued.

Foxnews.com reports: He added a series of hashtags reading:

“#neveradullmoment #tips #shots#hospitalvisit #louferrigno #illbeok.”

It’s unclear which type of pneumonia vaccine Ferrigno received — or where he received it — but he seems to be in good spirits.

On Thursday, the proud papa tweeted to congratulate his son, Lou Ferrigno Jr., on nabbing a role as Hourman in the DC “Stargirl” series.

A rep for Ferrigno did not immediately return a request for comment on his recovery.