Increase In UK Energy Bills May Cause Heart Attacks & Strokes, Says TV Doctor

The UK energy bill price rise may mean an increase in heart attacks and strokes, according to a TV doctor.

Dr Amir Khan has warned that the huge hike in gas and electricity prices for 22million homes across the UK could cause more heart attackes and strokes.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

He added that there could also be an increase in chest infections, mental health problems and ill-health in children

Talking on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, Khan said he fears the huge new bills will have a devastating effect on people’s health.

With fuel prices set to soar, inflation and National insurance hikes the most vulnerable in our society will suffer most



I know I keep banging this drum but cold damp housing have a real negative impact on our physical and mental health



Talking about this on @lorraine today pic.twitter.com/uLEmu55MLX — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) February 3, 2022

The Mirror reports: He said: “This is all coming at the same time as a national insurance hike for lots of people even for those with low wages, so people will be making difficult decisions between heating their homes, feeding their families, being able to pay for their prescriptions – it all has an impact on their health

“It has a really devastating impact on their health. The first thing – if you can’t afford to heat your home, it actually causes an increased risk of developing heart attacks and strokes because your blood vessels contract to conserve heat, which pushes your blood pressure up, and over time that has an impact on your heart attack risk.”

He also explained how living in damp conditions can cause more issues with chest infections and breathing. Dr Khan then went on to explain how the energy price hike could have an impact on people’s mental health.

“If you’re sleeping in a bedroom that is less than 15 degrees Celsius, which most are at this time of year if people can’t afford to put the heating on, then your risk of developing mental health issues goes up four times,” he said.

He shared how it can also affect children too, as people struggle to choose whether to feed their family or put the heating on.

Dr Khan said: “We all have to, as a society, really stand up for the most vulnerable people, who have already been hit hard by the Covid pandemic. It’s really serious.”

Lorraine then said: “We should be doing better than this, there should be plans in place.”