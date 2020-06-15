President Trump’s upcoming MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is set to become an event the U.S. history books will write about for years to come.
The event, scheduled to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, has already had over 800,000 people sign up for tickets.
According to Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, the 800,000 sign ups represent one of the biggest of all time.
“Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x,” Parscale tweeted.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Brad Parscale said they are looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be with President Trump.
Mega MAGA rallies are also being planned in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.
The Democrat-media complex is already going crazy and attacking President Trump for holding rallies ‘during a pandemic.’
That’s because the Democrat front runner old senile Joe Biden is still hiding in his Delaware basement and he couldn’t even fill a high school gym with supporters if he paid them
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
