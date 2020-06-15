President Trump’s upcoming MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is set to become an event the U.S. history books will write about for years to come.

The event, scheduled to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, has already had over 800,000 people sign up for tickets.

…of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

According to Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, the 800,000 sign ups represent one of the biggest of all time.

“Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x,” Parscale tweeted.

Saturday is going to be amazing! https://t.co/u2tQ812odW — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 14, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Brad Parscale said they are looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be with President Trump.

Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020

Mega MAGA rallies are also being planned in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The Democrat-media complex is already going crazy and attacking President Trump for holding rallies ‘during a pandemic.’

That’s because the Democrat front runner old senile Joe Biden is still hiding in his Delaware basement and he couldn’t even fill a high school gym with supporters if he paid them