In His New Year’s Address To Russia, Putin Says ‘The Western Elites Lied About Peace’

In a New Year’s address to his people on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western elites of lying about their peaceful intentions.

He also pledged victory against the “neo-Nazis” of the West whose intention is to “destroying Russia.”

InfoWars reports: Putin kicked off his 9-minute speech by noting that the year 2022 “put a lot of things in their place – clearly separating courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice.”

“It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps toward gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society,” the he said in regards to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

“Russia has been living under sanctions since the events in Crimea in 2014. Yet this year, an all-out sanctions war has been declared against us. The masterminds behind it expected our industrial, financial and transportation sectors to collapse. This didn’t happen,” Putin stressed.

“For years, the Western elites hypocritically assured all of us of their peaceful intentions, including the resolution of the most difficult conflict in the Donbas.”

“The West lied about peace,” he continued. “It was preparing for aggression … and now they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia. We have never allowed this, and never will allow anybody to do this to us.”

“We have always known, and today we are again convinced that the sovereign, independent, secure future of Russia depends only on us, on our strength and will!”For years, the Western elites hypocritically assured all of us of their peaceful intentions,” he says in lengthy speech to his people.

“Today we are fighting for this, protecting our people in our own historical territories, in the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” he added.