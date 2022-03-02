In Bizarre Display, Grinning Pelosi Rubs Her Hands Together During Biden’s SOTU

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew massive attention on social media during President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening for her bizarre reaction to Biden’s remarks about “burn pits” in the Middle East.

During her strange display Pelosi stood up with a weird grin on her face and started awkwardly rubbing her her knuckes together.

At the time Biden was talking about the dangers that American troops have faced, breathing in toxic smoke from “burn pits.”

“I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip all those we send to war and care for them and their families when they come home,” Biden said, stating that his administration was “providing assistance with job training and housing, and now helping lower-income veterans get VA care debt-free.”

“Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers,” he continued. “One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from ‘burn pits’ that incinerated wastes of wa, medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and more.”

Breitbart reports: During that last line, the 81-year-old Democrat formed her hands into the shape of fists, stood up, smiled at Biden, and rubbed her hands together in a gleeful manner before awkwardly sitting back down and contorting her mouth to the right — one of her infamous trademarks — as she continued to look adoringly at the president:

What the actual hell is Pelosi doing pic.twitter.com/H1ch9UmzNj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2022

It remains unclear why Pelosi acted in such a bizarre manner or why that line warranted such an unconventional reaction.