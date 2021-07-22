In Apparent Slip Of The Tongue Jen Psaki Says Vaccines ‘Can Still Kill You’

White House Secretary Jen Psaki made what was apparenly a slip of the tongue about the covid vaccines last week.

A bizarre video shows Psaki advising on “communicating clearly” about the vaccines…..after she had just told Americans they “can still kill you”!

While half the internet shocked, the other half didn’t seem to notice.

The video clip shows the WH Press Secretary apparently responding to a question about the jabs during a Wednesday press briefing. She stresses the importance of staying clear and direct about messaging.

RT reports: But Psaki’s message soon takes an odd turn, as she suddenly declares that the vaccines the Biden administration is desperate to convince more Americans to take “can still kill you” – even if you’re “under 27.” She made the comment after noting there are areas in the country with lower vaccination rates among people under that age – seemingly meaning to say Covid-19 can still kill even young people.

Did Jen Psaki just claim that vaccines "can still kill you"?



A moment later she says that "we need to be clear and direct about our messaging." pic.twitter.com/OY1tlAM2zZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2021

“We are quite focused on communicating directly with those people, hence our special guest today, about why it’s important to get vaccinated, why these vaccines are safe, why they can still kill you even if you are under the age of 27,” Psaki declares, seemingly unaware there is anything odd about her words before concluding:

We need to be clear and direct about our messaging.

Posted to conservative outlet TownHall’s Twitter on Wednesday, the clip quickly attracted a lot of attention from the political Right, along with independents, progressives, and other areas of the political spectrum known for their distaste for the Democratic political establishment.

The other ‘side’ – Biden supporters, Psaki fans, and the ‘blue wave’ of anti-Trump figures – mostly ignored the clip, aside from a few complaints from liberals who apparently hadn’t gotten the memo.