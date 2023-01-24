In 2003 Australians Were Threatened With Prosecution For Claiming Face Masks Worked Against Viruses

Twenty years ago Australians who tried to sell surgical face masks on the back of claims that they worked against viruses, were threatened with prosecution and massive fines by the government.

An article published by the Sydney Morning Herald in 2003 and titled ‘Farce mask: it’s safe for only 20 minutes’ explained how, “Retailers who cash in on community fears about SARS by exaggerating the health benefits of surgical masks could face fines of up to $110,000.”

InfoWars reports: The article quotes a public health experts who said that face masks are largely useless at stopping the spread of viruses and could even worsen the situation.

“Those masks are only effective so long as they are dry,” said Professor Yvonne Cossart of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sydney.

“As soon as they become saturated with the moisture in your breath they stop doing their job and pass on the droplets.”

Twenty years ago Australians were prosecuted for saying masks work against viruses. Now they get arrested for not wearing masks during viral outbreaks.



Professor Cossart said that the masks would need to be changed every 15-20 minutes to be in any way effective.

Her sentiments were echoed by John Bell from the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, who said that masks only offered “marginal benefit” and were largely psychological in their level of protection.

The story is noteworthy because during the COVID pandemic, the Australian government imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world and used face mask mandates as a brutal tool of population control.

As we previously highlighted, authorities in Melbourne used high-tech surveillance drones to catch people outside not wearing masks.

At the height of the hysteria, there were numerous instances of police in Australia physically attacking people for not adhering to mask wearing rules, including one incident when a woman was placed in a chokehold by a male police officer.

Another video showed an elderly woman being arrested for not wearing a mask while sitting on a park bench.

Yet another clip showed police pepper spraying pre-teen children for not wearing face masks.