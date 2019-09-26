Impeachment Backfires: Trump Base Rallies, Raises $5M In 24 Hrs

The Democrats’ decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Trump appears to have backfired already and rallied Trump supporters into action.

Trump’s base has been energized by the continuation of the ‘witch hunt’ against the duly elected President, as it was discovered that the basis for the impeachment hearings was a ‘whistleblower’ with a ‘political bias’ against Trump.

Trump 2020 re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale reported that the result has been a huge influx of donations to the campaign to the tune of a cool $5 million in under a day

Parscale called it a “Huge groundswell of support,” and noted that donations came in from across the the United States.

In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising!



✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs

✅Donors in all 50 states



Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

Summit report: The impeachment move collapsed into ridiculousness Wednesday when it emerged that the so called whistleblower, who alleged that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, was found by the intelligence community Inspector General to have ‘political bias’ and was in favor of a ‘rival candidate’ for US president.

In addition, The Federalist notes that the whistleblower’s attorney Andrew Bakaj “interned for [Chuck] Schumer in the spring of 2001 and for [Hillary] Clinton in the fall of the same year.”

“Attorney For Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Worked For Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer” https://t.co/yxQ5obwB6K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated a formal impeachment inquiry by alleging that the administration was hiding the whistleblower complaint.

When the White House released the transcript of Trump’s call to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it proved that there was no pressuring whatsoever, and Zelensky himself said during a Wednesday press conference that “nobody pushed me.”

After braying for the release of the transcript for 24 hours, Democrats suddenly lost interest in it when Trump released it, with Pelosi even admitting she hasn’t even read it, but still damning the President over the call with Zelensky.

Dems: “We demand you release the transcript of the call!”



Trump: “Ok done.”



Dems: “Tomorrow Morning!”



Trump: “No problem.”



Dems: “Declassified!”



Trump: “You got it.”



Dems: “Completely unredacted!”



Trump: “Sure thing.”



Dems: “The transcript is meaningless! Proves nothing!” — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) September 25, 2019

In addition, Democrats actually did the exact same thing they are now trying to impeach Trump for when they wrote to the Ukrainian government last year urging them to continue investigations into the fantasy collusion with Russia.

A complete clown show.