“I’m Not Supposed To Be Answering Your Questions” Joe Biden Tells Reporters

President Joe Biden was worried that he might get into trouble after he answered questions from reporters on Wednesday.

As his administration struggles to address multiple crises around the world, Biden answered questions about the gas shortage and a question about the Israeli – Palestinian conflict in the Middle East, before making a move to exit the room.

Breitbart reports: When reporters shouted additional questions, Biden paused and replied, “You guys are bad. I’m not supposed to be answering all these questions. I’m supposed to leave. But I can’t resist your questions.”

The president then took an additional question about his meeting with Congressional leaders on infrastructure.

Biden has repeatedly told reporters he would be “in trouble” for taking questions from reporters at White House events — even though he has only held one press conference since becoming president.

“Look, I’m sorry. I’m going to — this is the last question I’ll take,” Biden said in April after taking questions from reporters. “I’m really going to be in trouble.”

Biden also repeatedly said he would “get in trouble” during a CNN town hall in February.

“I’m going to get in trouble,” he lamented to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “I was supposed to only talk two minutes in an answer.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted in an interview she advises President Biden not to take questions.

“A lot of times, we say, ‘Don’t take questions,’” Psaki said in a podcast interview with her former boss David Axelrod. “But he’s going to do what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States.”