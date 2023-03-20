‘I’m Glad I Had Kids Before I Transitioned’ Says Rachle Levine Who Wants To ‘Normalize’ Gender Affirming Treatment For Children

Joe Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health is being blasted for “pure hypocrisy” after admitting to being happy about waiting to have children before gender transitioning.

Rachel Levine, who is currently pushing to normalize “gender-affirming” care, like genital reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for children, said that she’s happy she waited until after having her own children before starting gender transitioning treatment.

Footage from 2019 has resurfaced showing Rachel Levine, formerly Richard Levine, expressing relief about transitioning later in life.

Speaking at a meeting of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine, Levine, who is currently pushing to expand irreversible gender surgeries for minors said:

“If I transitioned when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children”.

Breitbart reports: The message was quite striking, given that Levine stated the “wheels will turn” on widely accepting transgender transitions for children during a recent discussion at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

During that Pediatric Grand Rounds session last month, Levine claimed children who had their gender confusion affirmed “actually have excellent mental health outcomes.”

Levine also noted that gender-affirming care for minors had the “highest support” of the Biden administration.

In response to the clip, Levine was slammed by many who pointed to the transgender official’s more recent push for puberty blockers and transgender surgeries for teenagers as part of so-called “gender-affirming” treatment.

“Why doesn’t this guy want people to have the same opportunity as him?” asked Rubin Report host and free speech advocate Dave Rubin.

“So, this guy who’s pushing as hard as he can for YOU to be cool with chemical castration and surgical mutilation of your child, is glad he waited to start his ‘transition’ because had he done it soon he wouldn’t have his children. That’s rich,” wrote talk radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo.

One Twitter user called out Levine’s “pure hypocrisy.”

“Admiral Levine is thankful she wasn’t allowed to transition as a child, but she’s working overtime to transition your kids preventing them from ever having children,” wrote a Twitter user.

Admiral Levine is thankful she wasn’t allowed to transition as a child, but she’s working overtime to transition your kids preventing them from ever having children.



“Kids for me, but not for thee!” another proclaimed.

“But he’s ok denying other humans that same joy and life experience? Selfish bastard,” another user wrote.

“This is a man trying to push #transitioning on kids,” yet another highlighted.

“So, in 2019 this idiot is ADMITTING, as a transgender woman, that CHILDREN should NOT be making decisions to take meds or have surgeries which CAN’T be reversed bc they might REGRET IT. But today wants to pass a law that allows CHILDREN to make these decisions,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Confused much?” the user added.

“This is why you LEAVE children alone and let them explore their lives until they are fully, mentally formed and can make a true decision on what they want to be,” another wrote. “Keep your hands OFF our children.”

The Biden administration has been openly promoting “gender-affirming” health care, particularly for young people, deeming hormone therapy appropriate for teens, as well as gender-affirming surgeries on a “case-by-case” basis.

However, most Americans oppose the transgender industry targeting children and believe pharmaceutical companies and doctors that promote puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects, according to a recent Summit Ministries/McLaughlin & Associates survey.