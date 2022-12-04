“I’m Coming for You”: James Woods Vows To Sue DNC Into Oblivion for Illegal Censorship of Americans

Actor James Woods has vowed to sue the Democratic National Committee (DNC) into oblivion for attempting to destroy his career and trample on the free speech rights of Americans.

Woods phoned into “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to react to Elon Musk’s release of internal Twitter communications revealing he was targeted for censorship by the DNC over his remarks about Hunter Biden’s laptop leading up to the 2020 election.

“I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you’ll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what,” Woods declared:

.@RealJamesWoods tells Tucker Carlson that he will be suing the DNC following the bombshell revelations regarding Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.



Read more: https://t.co/meBInrZRHE pic.twitter.com/aygncjmShL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 3, 2022

“Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American – not a so-called celebrity. I’m not a celebrity — I’m hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people.”

Infowars.com reports: “And I will sue. And I’m hoping other people will sue,” Woods continued. “And if it turns out there are a lot of us on this list where the DNC targeted us, then I will quote the immortal words of Joseph Welch when he attacked [Wisconsin Senator] Joseph McCarthy for the enemies list he had – ‘At long last or have you no shame?””

Woods went on to say that he was targeted by the far-left “vermin” for being a conservative voice in Hollywood and longtime critic of the Democrats.

“I think it is a compliment, but, it’s a big price to pay. It’s not a lot of fun. I loved my career for 50 years. I was happy to be an award-winning and honored and appreciated actor, and I miss my career,” he said.

“Someone said, why would you do it? I said I’m going to defend my name… And if I have to be the flag bearer for this, then so be it. I’ll be proud to do it,” Woods added.

The government of the United States conspired to take my free speech and throw it in the gutter. And there’s something that they should fear more than anything they have ever imagined in their wildest dreams. The most dangerous man, these corrupt, vile vermin is an American, who’s not afraid of him, and Joe Biden, and all those rats who work with you at the DNC, to close down my speech, I am not afraid of you. And I’m coming for you.

Musk shared the revelations with independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who explained in a thread the extent of Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden story and individual accounts leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party,” Taibbi tweeted, including a screenshot of a Twitter employee complying with a directive from the DNC to suspend Woods’ account.

9. Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party: pic.twitter.com/4uzkHnQ65E — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

“An additional report from the DNC,” one employee wrote on Oct. 24, 2020, listing a link to a Tweet shared by user @stephen_liuhuan and a link to a Tweet posted by Woods’ official account.

Another Twitter employee replied on Oct. 25, 2020, “I grabbed the first one under SI…defer to Safety on the high profile second one.”

Just days before Election Day, Woods had tweeted an image that had been recovered from Hunter’s infamous laptop of him smoking crack with the campaign caption, “I’m On Team Joe!”

When the left says the deleted Hunter Biden tweets were "pornographic", they simply mean a topless male.



This is the @realjameswoods deleted at the direct request of the President. It depicts Hunter Biden doing illegal drugs that thousands of people are in jail for, today. pic.twitter.com/Vmj1qThPlS — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) December 3, 2022

Musk indicated Friday that Part 2 of “The Twitter Files” would be released Saturday, but they have not yet been revealed as of this writing.