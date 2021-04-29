“I’M BACK!” Trump to Resurrect MAGA Rallies Next Month

Donald Trump plans to resurrect his “Make America Great Again” rallies as he prepares for his next presidential run.

Trump is set to resume his record-setting rallies as soon as May this year, according to CNN.

The timing of the rallies means Trump will be front and center in opposing Joe Biden’s neoliberal agenda.

The former President is also preparing to go against the Republican RINOs who betrayed him after the 2020 election.

Despite the fact that he has not yet officially announced his plans to run in 2024, during a recent interview he admitted, “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies were the flagship of his 2016 campaign and continued through his term as president. They became key to his political movement and success with the far-right.

Thousands of cheering, riled up supporters would show up to Trump’s rallies, even in the era of coronavirus.

He has not held any such events since after his farewell address at the Joint Base Andrews hangar on January 20 before he boarded Air Force One for the last time en route to West Palm Beach.

‘It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again,’ a person close to Trump’s post-White House operation told CNN.

He’s already vowed to travel to Alaska to campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is up for re-election in 2022.

Murkowski was one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, which was conducted after the former president left office.

During his interview with Bongino, Trump also mouthed off about Hogan, another member of his party.

‘This guy, I’ve been watching him, he’s a total loser. He hasn’t been a good governor,’ Trump said. ‘I think he wants to run. I think I would give him less than a zero per cent chance, OK?’

Hogan came up as Trump defended his record on leading the country through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘On tape those governors said the best things about me that you’ll ever hear, the best things about me – “what a job you’re doing, thank you so much, great, great, great” – and then you’ll see one of the Democrats and sometimes a RINO like from Maryland who’s a total RINO, you’ll see him going off,’ Trump told Bongino. ‘We have them on tape saying the best things about your favorite president, Dan, that you’ve ever heard.’

Hogan publicly complained about the Trump administration’s efforts – which often left the states fighting for personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests.

Trump also politicized mask-wearing and shutdowns and didn’t publicly receive doses of the vaccine.

Throughout his interview with Bongino, Trump continued to falsely claim he was the winner of the 2020 election – and continued to point fingers at the Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer for not releasing positive news about Pfizer’s now FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine until after the race concluded and now President Joe Biden was determined the winner.

‘This is a very unusual group of people over there,’ he said of those working for the FDA.

Trump said that while someone pointed out that the good vaccine news might have swayed the election in his favor, ‘I said no, I won the election anyway. I ran two elections I won them both, as far as I’m concerned, and we’ll see about a third.’

‘I will say you would have never, ever had a vaccine in nine months if I weren’t president,’ Trump said.

‘One thing I will say, I believe that if the vaccine came out before the election the press would have made a very small deal about it,’ he continued. ‘When it came out two days after the election the press made it like the biggest story ever.’

Trump also agreed with Bongino’s assessment that his face would be added to Mount Rushmore if he’d simply been a Democrat.

‘I know, I know – yeah, I would have,’ the ex-president said.