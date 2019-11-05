Illegal Immigrants Caught Staging Hoax Robbery To Avoid Deportation From The US

Illegal immigrants at a Seattle-area restaurant claim they were hog-tied, robbed and sexually assaulted last month during a robbery at the restaurant by two armed men.

However, after a police investigation it was determined that the entire episode was a hoax by the illegals to obtain a ‘U Visa’ — a program that protects victims of crime from deportation during the investigation.

Customers and employees at Bob’s Burgers and Teriyakis said two armed men came into the restaurant, tied up customers, robbed them, sexually assaulted two women, before leaving the scene in a stolen truck.

But the King County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the 10 customers and employees of the restaurant colluded in filing the false crime report.

“I can confirm to you that it was all a lie,“says Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht. “Every employee, every customer participated in a deliberate hoax.”

Detectives found inconsistencies with the accounts by the “victims” and several employees eventually admitted under questioning that the entire episode was a hoax.

Sherriff Johanknecht believes the employees were using the crime to file for a U visa, a program that protects victims of crime from deportation during the investigation.

Johanknecht says the sheriff’s office and the SeaTac police department invested significant resources in investigating the hoax and warns that filing a false police report presents a significant danger to the community.

The 10 workers and customers could face state charges for filing a false police report.