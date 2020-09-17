Illegal Immigrant Brothers Accused Of Raping 10 Year-Old Girl in Louisiana

Three brothers, at least two of whom are in the US illegally, have been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Kenner, Louisiana.

Two of the brothers, both illegal immigrants have been arrested and charged.

The third brother is still at large. It is unclear whether he is in the country legally.

Breitbart reports: Raul Paz-Perez, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, and Wilmer Paz-Perez, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, were arrested by the Kenner Police Department this week and charged with first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13-years-old.

Their third brother, 31-year-old Elder Paz-Perez, is wanted by police on rape charges as well. Elder’s immigration status remains unknown at this time.

According to police, Elder and his two brothers had been living with the girl and her family because Elder is the boyfriend of the girl’s mother. One day, as the three brothers were alone with the 10-year-old girl, they allegedly offered her money for sex with them.

The girl refused and locked herself in a bathroom, according to police. That’s when the brothers attempted to bust open the door. Eventually, one of the brothers was able to open the door.

At this point, police said the brothers ripped the girl’s clothes off, held her down, and began raping her. The girl told a relative of the sexual assault days later, leading to Raul and Wilmer’s arrests.

Now, police say the three brothers may have also sexually assaulted the girl’s sister, 15-years-old and potentially two step-siblings of the girl.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed detainers on Raul and Wilmer so that should they be released from local custody, they will be turned over to federal immigration officials for arrest and deportation.

While Raul and Wilmer are being held without bail at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, Elder remains at-large. A law enforcement official suggested to the New York Post that he could have fled Louisiana.