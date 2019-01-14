Illegal Caravan Turns up at Nancy Pelosi’s Home, Demanding Sanctuary

A caravan of illegal immigrants turned up to Nancy Pelosi’s multimillion dollar mansion in California on Monday, demanding sanctuary.
Organized by conservative journalist Laura Loomer, the “illegal alien caravan” was brought to Pelosi’s home to highlight the House Speaker’s hypocrisy after she called walls “immoral.”
Infowars.com reports: Loomer’s stunt involved her collecting a group of illegals from from Guatemala and Mexico and traveling with them to Pelosi’s California vineyard estate.
Loomer spray painted the world “immorality” on a tent above photos of American citizens killed by illegal aliens.
The action is intended to draw attention to Pelosi’s hypocrisy when it comes to her dislike for walls and borders.
“A wall, in my view, is an immorality,” said Pelosi before the government shut down occurred. “It’s the least effective way to protect the border and the most costly. I can’t think of any reason why anyone would think it’s a good idea — unless this has something to do with something else.”
Given that Loomer and her band of “illegals” appear to have crossed Pelosi’s border, it will be interesting to observe her response.
Pelosi is currently in Washington DC.
Laura Loomer seriously got illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico and put them on Nancy Pelosi's lawn https://t.co/Ee58d9MKfB pic.twitter.com/2dkOowg5uF
— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 14, 2019
