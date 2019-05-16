The massive flood of illegal immigrants at our southern border has reached crisis point, with some illegal aliens now being released into the US with court dates scheduled for “a full eight years into the future”, according to Fox.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo says a Border Patrol agent told her during a recent trip to the southern border that due to the lack of detention space in overcrowded facilities, apprehended illegal entrants were being released into the US with a court date for a hearing that in some cases was scheduled eight years away in 2027.

Though Democrats and many of their mainstream media enablers continue to deny it, it is now patently undeniable that there is a major crisis at the southern border, of both the humanitarian and national security variety.

There is at least one politician who has a clear view of the situation at the border and isn’t afraid to speak his mind, however — Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

The congressman just shared with host Maria Bartiromo his evidence-based belief that his colleagues on the left are turning a blind eye to this crisis because of their support for “open borders.”

WesternJournal report:

Crenshaw appeared on Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures” program to discuss several issues, including the crisis at the border that has resulted from the massive flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming our nation’s border security infrastructure and immigration system as a whole.

Bartiromo noted that while Crenshaw and others — including President Donald Trump — have called for an increase in the number of beds available for U.S. Border Patrol as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to use to detain illegal immigrants caught crossing the border, Democrats have loudly opposed such measures and are actually working to reduce the number of detention beds available.

“Right. And you hit the nail on the head. They don’t want more detention space,” Crenshaw replied with regard to his Democratic colleagues. “You have to ask yourself, what is their actual goal?

“Here’s a real problem. I speak to constituents, Democrat and Republican. There are no constituents that I have met who want open borders. But every single Democrat in the House of Representatives does want open borders.

“And you can tell they want that because of the policies that they’re pushing. If you are not for more detention space, it’s because you want them caught and released. And, like you said, they might have a court date that’s eight years in the future.

“I mean, it’s an enormous amount of time, which effectively means open borders.”

The Texas congressman and Navy SEAL combat veteran also said the “open borders” status quo is quite unfair to legal immigrants and legitimate asylum seekers around the world who, despite attempting to enter the U.S. the proper way, have been, in essence, pushed to the back of the line by the Democrats’ open invitation to illegal immigrants at the southern border.

“And again, this is not fair to legal immigrants who want to do it the right way,” Crenshaw said. “This is not fair to legal asylum claimees who want to do it the right way.”

“They’re around the world, by the way. People around the world who want to claim asylum in the United States are now confronted with a system that’s completely overwhelmed. They have no chance of getting in. Why? Because our good intentions have gotten in our own way. And it’s bad for immigrants.”