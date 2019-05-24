Illegal Aliens, Protected By Sanctuary City, Kill 14-Yr-Old Girl With Machete

Two illegal alien teens, who are both MS-13 gang members from El Salvador, have been charged with first-degree murder after Maryland’s Prince George’s County Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl on May 13.

Investigators say the illegal aliens met the child at an apartment complex, took her into the woods and battered her with a baseball bat, and then tore her apart with a machete.

The two Salvadoran illegal aliens had previously been arrested by local police on attempted murder charges, before being released by the city under sanctuary policies, with the department refusing to turn them over after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for them.

Epoch Times reports:

At the time, the two suspects were arrested for attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, participation in gang activity, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted robbery, and other related charges, according to ICE in a press release.

“However both were released on an unknown date and time without notification to ICE,” the agency stated.

“These individuals had demonstrated violent criminal behavior before, and because they were released in spite of the lawful detainer, they were afforded an opportunity to take a life,” said ICE’s Baltimore field office Director Diane Witte.

ICE has since lodged another detainer.

Police say the victim was 14-year-old Ariana Fuentes Diaz. She had committed a crime in Washington on April 17 alongside the four murder suspects.

“On April 18, the three suspects, along with a fourth unknown suspect, conspired and agreed that they were going to kill our murder victim out of fear that she was going to go to the police department and talk about the crime they committed in Washington, D.C.,” said Major Brian Riley, commander of the criminal investigation division at the Prince George’s County Police Department, on May 16.

“On April 18, our three suspects and the one unknown suspect drove our murder victim to a wooded area close to the 6300 block of 64th Avenue, at which time the victim was assaulted with a machete and a baseball bat, and she ultimately died from her injuries.”

Riley said the victim had been reported missing from Anne Arundel County, as had the third suspect in custody, 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi.

The two Salvadorans had arrived across the southwest border separately. Fuentes initially arrived as part of a family unit in Texas on Dec. 23, 2015, according to ICE. The family was paroled into the United States, pending the outcome of the immigration case. On March 16, 2017, an immigration judge ordered Fuentes removed in absentia, yet he remained.

Escobar entered illegally near McAllen, Texas, on Aug. 23, 2016, and was processed as an unaccompanied minor, according to ICE. He was transferred to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and later released to a family member in the Washington area.

Many Democrats in the state legislature have pushed for the state to become a sanctuary for illegal aliens by halting the communication and cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. The latest round of bills failed, but many counties still refuse to honor ICE detainers and to alert ICE when an illegal alien criminal is being released from jail.