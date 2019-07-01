Illegal Alien Serial Killer Now Accused of Murdering 18 Victims in Texas

An illegal immigrant serial killer from Kenya has been accused of killing a total of 18 elderly women in Texas, according to law enforcement.

46-year-old Kenyan Billy Chemirir, who had been living in the U.S. illegally, was charged in May 2019 for the murder of 12 elderly women in Dallas – one of the deadliest killing sprees in Texas history.

Chemirmir posed as a health care provider or a maintenance worker, and stole jewelry and other valuables from his victims before murdering them.

Dailywire.com reports: The Morning News reported this week that Chemirmir has now been accused in lawsuits of killing six more elderly victims — five women and one man. The newspaper reports:

Family members filed the six separate lawsuits Tuesday against The Tradition-Prestonwood, an upscale senior living complex where eight of the people died…

…The relatives allege the complex failed to protect residents and tried to hide a string of suspicious deaths — even after Chemirmir was arrested.

The Morning News noted that Chemirmir has not been charged with anything in connection with the allegations from the six families, “but the lawsuits say police have told the families that cellphone evidence connects him to the cases.”

Attorney Dave Wishnew, who represents the newly identified families, told the Morning News that new indictments are likely coming soon, including indictments for victims that have not yet been identified.

The story was widely reported last month when news broke that Chemirmir had been charged with the deaths of 11 elderly women in addition to another murder charge he was facing.

Many major news publications reported the story, with CNN being one of the only news organizations to not report on it. A search of their website today still did not show any reports on Chemirmir.