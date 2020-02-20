Illegal Alien Sentenced To Prison In Texas For Voting In 2016 Election Using Fake ID

An illegal alien living in Texas was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for voting in the 2016 election by using a stolen ID.

Enrique Salazar Ortiz, 63, a Mexican citizen living near the San Antonio, Texas area was convicted of making a false statement on a passport application, unlawful voting by an undocumented immigrant and aggravated identity theft, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Ortiz fraudulently used the ID of a man named Jesse H. Vargas Jr. when he voted in the 2016 election, according to reports.

It remains unclear exactly how many elections Ortiz Salazar unlawfully voted in.

Fox News reported:

Authorities said a man with Vargas’ name and birth date had left the area as a teenager, when the now-57-year-old man’s family moved to California. But despite that, someone has used Vargas’ ID to vote in local elections “since at least 1994,” Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen told the Express-News. A public defender told U.S. District Judge Fred Biery that three other men had used the Vargas identity over the years. She said Salazar Ortiz began using the name several years back after buying a birth certificate from a man in a bar for $20. His fake ID was detected by the State Department in December 2016 when he mailed in a passport application, the newspaper reported, adding that he was arrested during a raid at his home in August 2017.

US Attorney for the Western District of Texas, John Bash said Ortiz Salazar’s illegal vote is equivalent to suppressing a vote, because an illegal vote offsets a legal vote.

He added, “We won’t abide it.”

Understand this: Illegally voting is equivalent to *suppressing* a vote, because an illegal vote offsets a legal vote. We won’t abide it. — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) January 24, 2019

Gateway Pundit report: Enrique Ortiz Salazar is one of the many tens of thousands of non-citizens (if not more) in Texas (and the US) who voted illegally in US elections.

On Friday, Texas Secretary of State David Whitley issued an advisory on voter registration list maintenance activity and the analysis revealed tens of thousands of non-citizens are not only registered to vote, but they are voting in elections.

The Texas Secretary of State announced Friday: 95,000 individuals identified by DPS as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in Texas, approximately 58,000 of whom have voted in one or more Texas elections.

Voting in an election in which the person knows he or she is not eligible to vote is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

This is why Democrats want open borders and no ID requirements to vote in elections.

Democrats are also pushing for non-citizens to be given driver’s licenses so they can register to vote under ‘motor voter’ registration laws.