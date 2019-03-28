Illegal Alien With Road Rage Shoots and Kills Sheriff’s Deputy in Washington State

An illegal alien road rage suspect allegedly shot and killed a Washington state sheriff’s deputy named Ryan Thompson after fleeing an attempted stop.

According to Fox News, Thompson became the first active-duty law enforcement officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in Kittitas County, Washington since 1927.

Daniel Horowitz summarized the tragic incident at Conservative Review:

Because of an illegal alien who overstayed his agriculture visa, a sheriff’s deputy in Washington state is dead and another local police officer wounded. According to Fox News, “29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. at Laredo, Texas, in April 2014 on a temporary agricultural worker visa.” The maximum duration of an H-2A visa is no longer than three years. Del Toro’s visa expired at some time several years ago, but he still remained in the country illegally for an unknown amount of time. Tuesday night, following a road rage incident with Del Toro, police were called out to the scene, and the illegal alien opened fire on the cops. The 42-year-old Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed, and 22-year-old Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was wounded. …The suspect in this killing should long ago have been removed from this country.

According to Fox News, “Ellensburg[, Washington] Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said there were no warrants pending for [Del Toro’s] arrest, and officers do not know why he fled the attempted stop.”

Daily Wire reports: Thompson was married with three children at the time of his untimely death.

The tragedy of crimes committed by illegal aliens is that every single crime is, by definition, a preventable one. And all that had to have been done in order to prevent each committed crime was the proper enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws.

As Horowitz also notes, Congress passed a statute in 1996 that mandated the creation of a visa tracking system to monitor and apprehend illegal aliens who overstay their visas. And as the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) notes, there were nearly 700,000 visa overstays just in 2017.

With border crossing numbers only further increasing, of late, illegal immigration continues to pose a severe national threat. As reported earlier this month, even a Washington Post national security reporter specializing in immigration enforcement and drug trafficking found himself so flabbergasted by the latest numbers reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that he could only find one word to describe the influx: “Bonkers.”