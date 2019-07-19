Illegal Alien Released Into US Charged With Raping 7-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien who was released into the United States has been charged with raping a 7-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia. Police said the rape was so brutal that the girl had to be hospitalized and undergo reconstructive surgery.

Baudilio Salomon Diaz Ambrosio, a 17-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged by the Marietta Police Department with rape, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sexual battery.

Ambrosio, according to FOX 5 Atlanta, is accused of being alone with a 7-year-old girl in her parents’ home and forcing her to have sex with him.

Breitbart reports: A law enforcement official confirmed that Ambrosio entered the U.S. on March 2, 2018, and was released into the country to a sponsor with the promise that he show up to his immigration court hearing on November 6.

The illegal alien is currently being held without bond in Cobb County, Georgia and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that should he be released, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

Every year, tens of thousands of child border crossers, deemed Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border and are released into the interior of the country where they are placed with relatives, the vast majority of whom are also illegal aliens.

Between October 2018 and May 2019, the federal government released more than 46,300 UACs into the country. The year before, nearly 35,000 UACs were released into the country. The majority are released in Texas, California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia.