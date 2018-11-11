Illegal Alien, Protected By Sanctuary New Jersey, Charged With 3 Murders

A Mexican illegal alien, who was released by a New Jersey prison even though Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was seeking to detain him, has been charged with three murders in Missouri.

Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy promised as a candidate that he would turn New Jersey into a sanctuary state. Since being sworn in as governor, prisons in New Jersey have been refusing to co-operate with ICE. Now we are seeing the consequences.

Luis Perez was released from New Jersey’s Middlesex County Jail in February, as the jail refused to co-operate with an active detainer request from ICE. The 23-year-old then moved interstate to Missouri where he is charged with a triple homicide.

“This tragedy might have been avoided had it not been for the reckless policy required of the Middlesex County Jail by their county officials,” said John Tsoukaris, a Newark field office director. “Despite such policies, ICE will continue to enforce federal immigration law and prioritize public safety in the community.”

From New Jersey to Missouri

The Blaze reports: Perez was in Middlesex County Jail in December 2017 on domestic violence charges. Middlesex County is a sanctuary county, so the jail did not notify ICE when Perez was being released at the conclusion of his criminal proceedings. Perez moved to Missouri once he was released, and the triple murder occurred in Springfield.

Brutal murders

According to police documents, Perez shot and killed roommates Steven Marler and Aaron Hampton at their home on Nov. 1, and wounded two other people. The next day, Perez allegedly fatally shot Sabrina Starr, who had accompanied Perez to his home when the first two murders occurred.

Aaron Anderson was also with Starr and Perez on Nov. 1, allegedly waiting outside in an SUV with Starr while Perez killed his roommates. He was also with Perez when they went to Starr’s home and Perez allegedly shot and killed her. Anderson has been charged as an accomplice with two counts of first-degree murder.

Lessons learned?

“Perez had a violent history, but despite that, the detainer was not honored,” Tsourkaris said.

“We hope that this tragic turn of events forces Middlesex to reconsider its policy and that the local elected officials stop protecting criminal aliens.”