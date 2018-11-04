Illegal Alien Murders Wife After Democrat Sheriff Sets Him Free

Democrat Sheriff Mike Reese has been slammed for failing to notify I.C.E. after he released a dangerous illegal alien back into society who went on to brutally murder his wife.

Sheriff Reese had the illegal alien in custody up on assault charges, but dropped them and set him free – allowing him to stab his wife to death and dump her body in a ditch.

Multnomah County is home to the ultra-liberal city of Portland, Oregon.

KOIN 6 reports:

A man accused of murdering his wife and leaving her body in a ditch is at the center of a firestorm between ICE and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Federal officers said they placed an immigration hold on Martin Gallo-Gallardo when he was arrested in a domestic violence case in March, months before Coral Rodriguez-Lorenzo was killed.

Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t get the request. But even if they had, officials said they wouldn’t have honored it because of a 2014 federal court ruling.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said ICE was “being disingenuous” about their claim they sent the detainer request.

“Check the readability of pages 1 and 3,” Reese said. He noted ICE faxed the document and it states pages 1 and 3 have readability issues — meaning Multnomah County officials never got it.

“It’s 2018,” Reese said. “Let’s start using good technology.”

Gallo-Gallardo, 45, is accused of stabbing his wife multiple times after a weekend party, then dumping her body in a near near a summer camp near Sandy.

When he was arrested in March on assault charges against her, a grand jury decided not to move forward with the case after she was unwilling to cooperate. At that time, Gallo-Gallardo bailed out of jail.

According to federal authorities, he is a Mexican citizen who entered the US without documentation. ICE said if Multnomah County had held him as requested, he likely would have been in federal custody instead of returning home to his wife.

The statement released by ICE reads:

“ICE maintains that cooperation by local law enforcement is an indispensable component of promoting public safety. Gallo-Gallardo is a citizen of Mexico who has been previously apprehended by the Border Patrol multiple times unlawfully entering the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer on Gallo-Gallardo on March 6, following his arrest for Felony Assault 4th degree. The Multnomah County Jail did not honor that detainer and Gallo-Gallardo was released on bond on March 8.

The fact is, ICE placed an immigration detainer on Gallo-Gallardo on March 6, following his arrest for Felony Assault 4th degree. The detainer specifically requested notification of Gallo-Gallardo’s release. Under current Oregon law, Multnomah County does not honor detainers in any way. The jail did not contact ICE to provide advance notification of Gallo-Gallardo’s release, which is something routinely done by other counties. Because the detainer request was ignored, Gallo-Gallardo was released on bond on March 8.

In addition to false claims that ICE never filed a detainer, the county’s statement on this matter ignores the fact that there is no mechanism for a judge to issue a criminal warrant for an administrative immigration arrest. Oregon’s sanctuary policies fail to recognize federally established processes for the enforcement of immigration law, and they do so at the expense of the safety of their citizens.”

Somehow, “sheriff” Reese attempts to blame ICE for the covfefe and claims that ICE polices put “our community at risk.” The slick politician-like response from the Multnomah County “Sheriff’s” Office reads:

ICE is putting our community at risk with their failed enforcement strategy of not using the authority the agency already has to hold people accountable.

No Oregon jail can hold someone on a civil detainer based on the federal court case Miranda Oliveras v. Clackamas County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office knows this, ICE knows this, but they persist in pursuing this failed strategy. Federal officials had ample time to do their job. They had his name, address, and his telephone number.

It is disingenuous to make this claim when they failed to follow the process for even entering the civil detainer information into any law enforcement database. MCSO wants to make clear that we did not receive any information from ICE regarding this individual.

Local police, corrections professionals, and the District Attorney did their best to hold this person accountable for his domestic violent assault — including taking the case to a grand jury. However, we were unable to hold him accountable without the cooperation of the victim.

We do not know why she did not cooperate, but we know that many immigrant victims of domestic violence are concerned about how reporting will affect their status and status their children. This a terrible tragedy for her and her children. We remain committed to building a relationship of trust with immigrant communities so they feel comfortable sharing their story. Public safety needs to be for all.

“Sheriff” Reese attempted to do some damage control at a PR fluff conference.

You may recall other stories of illegal aliens whom the Multnomah County “sheriff’s” department continually released, only to see the illegals go on to commit major crimes, such as the story of Sergio Martinez, who had been deported 12+ times, and whom “sheriff” Reese had in custody, released him, without notifying ICE, and whom went on to rape and rob two women.

The Oregonian puts together a complete timeline of the crimes. The ACLU goes out of their way to protect illegal aliens:

Mat dos Santos, legal director of the ACLU of Oregon, has argued in the past that a defendant’s crimes are unrelated to immigration status. Tying them together appeals to the stereotype that immigrants are dangerous, when research shows that undocumented immigrants commit significantly fewer crimes than citizens born in the United States, he said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Coral Rodriguez Lorenzo. It is sad that ICE is politicizing her tragic murder,” he said Friday. “ICE knows that courts have ruled that jails can’t hold people after they make bail or would otherwise be released. This has nothing to do with Oregon state laws; this is because of the U.S. Constitution.”

This election season, Oregon voters have an opportunity to repeal that state’s “sanctuary city” laws that harbor illegal aliens and provide cover for their crimes.

“Sheriff”-in-name-0nly Reese has also been a lapdog for Bloomberg’s gun confiscation efforts, starring a series of TV ads to promote new gun regulations and appearing at the state capitol to lobby legislators for new anti-2nd Amendment laws. Ironic that he claims he

You can reach Mike Reese’s public office at 503-988-4300, by email at sheriff@mcso.us, or on Twitter @SheriffReese.