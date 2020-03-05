Illegal Alien Who Killed Two Law Enforcement Officers With His Car Fined $280

An illegal immigrant who killed two law enforcement officers with his car on a Maryland highway is still in the United States and still driving freely, according to an investigation by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).

The incident occurred on Dec. 8, 2017, when FBI agent and legal immigrant Carlos Wolff hit a concrete median on a Maryland highway.

Sander Cohen, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office deputy chief, stopped to assist Wolff. While standing on the side of the road, both Cohen and Wolff were hit by Roberto Garza Palacios, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, and died from their injuries.

Prosecutors determined that Palacios drove in a “careless and imprudent manner” but not with “reckless disregard” for human life, according to The Washington Post.

Palacios escaped serving any prison time and avoided deportation. He was fined just $280 for the deadly crash that killed two law enforcement officers.

His bail, legal fees, and $280 fine were all paid for by CASA, also known as Casa de Maryland, a nonprofit that advocates for illegal immigrants’ rights, according to IRLI.

No justice

In 2015, Palacios pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and has served four months in jail for smashing the windows on more than a dozen cars and for lighting a couch on fire.

Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents asked Montgomery County officials to detain Palacios, but he was released back into the community due to Maryland’s sanctuary state policies.

Since then, Palacios has remained in the U.S. and has not had his driver’s license revoked.

“IRLI’s investigation showed that instead of being deported or at least having his driving privileges revoked after the deaths of Wolff and Cohen, Palacios continued living in the United States and driving. Documents obtained by IRLI show that Palacios was cited in September of last year in Carroll County, Md., on four alleged violations including negligent driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident,” according to IRLI.