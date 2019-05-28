Illegal Alien Child Molester Arrested After 11-Year-Old Found Pregnant

An illegal alien has been arrested on two felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one felony count of aggravated assault after an 11-year-old Phoenix girl he described as his “girlfriend” was found pregnant.

According to KSAZ, the immigrant in question, 20-year-old Carlos Cobo-Perez, allegedly wrote a note admitting to a relationship with the young girl and saying he didn’t care if he went to jail for breaking American laws.

Cobo-Perez admitted to police that he routinely had sex with the 11-year-old girl in his car outside her elementary school.

WesternJournal report: Cobo-Perez made his way onto police’s radar in November, after a concerned mother reported to authorities that he was involved with her young daughter.

“The following month, Cobo-Perez admitted to being in a relationship with the girl during a telephone interview,” KSAZ reported. “He stated he knew her age, knew the relationship was wrong and told the detective he would no longer have contact with her.”

According to the girl’s mother, she reported the relationship to police several times, but nothing was done.

“I reported this three times, and they didn’t do anything,” she told KNXV.

“She was infatuated,” the mother said of her daughter. “She didn’t understand, she’s a kid, and any person that’s older than her can wrap her around their finger.”

Earlier this month, the girl was taken to a local hospital, where a pregnancy test revealed she was expecting a baby. This after the mother said she heard Cobo-Perez talking about his relationship with an 11-year-old.

“He was saying that he had been with my daughter and that he was scared she might be pregnant,” the mother told KNXV.

The girl reportedly admitted that Cobo-Perez had impregnated her. Authorities said he admitted to having sex with her — in a car near her school, no less — as well.

And one of Cobo-Perez’s unidentified friends told KSAZ: “He called me last Friday crying, telling me he got his girlfriend pregnant, and I didn’t believe it.”

That’s not all.

“Court paperwork states the parents provided a letter the victim stated Carlos gave her. In the letter, Cobo-Perez knew he could go to jail for having a relationship with the underage girl, but did not care,” KSAZ noted.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meanwhile, released a statement regarding the case.

“On May 18, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with the Maricopa County Jail on Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez, 20, an illegal alien from Guatemala, following his criminal arrest for two felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one felony count of aggravated assault,” the agency’s statement to KSAZ read.

Cobo-Perez was arrested on charges of “aggravated assault and sexual conduct with a minor,” according to KSAZ.

This comes on the heels of another horrific incident allegedly involving two teenage illegal aliens, who were arrested by Maryland police and accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl.

One of the suspects was an unaccompanied minor who had been released to a Washington, D.C.-area family, according to WTOP.

These sorts of crimes are not going to stop — in fact, they might even get worse if the number of people crossing into the U.S. illegally climbs any higher than it already is.

Democrats are lightning quick when it comes to pushing for new laws after gun-related deaths.

But when it comes to murders and other crimes allegedly carried out by illegal immigrants, they’re silent.