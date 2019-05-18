Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 12 Women In Texas; 750 More Deaths Being ‘Investigated’

An illegal alien was charged on Tuesday with murdering 12 elderly women in Dallas – one of the deadliest killing sprees in Texas history.

According to Dallas Morning News, Billy Chemmirmir of Kenya “was indicted Tuesday in the deaths of six Dallas County women,” and an additional five capital murder counts in Collin County, Texas.

Since his arrest last year, Dallas police are now taking a fresh look at the cases of 750 additional deaths of elderly people to see if any might be linked to Chemirmir.

NBC News reports: Collin County’s indictments were for the slayings of Ann Conklin on March 18, 2018; Carolyn MacPhee on Dec. 31, 2017; Martha Williams on March 4, 2018; Miriam Nelson on March 9, 2018; and Minnie Campbell on Oct. 31, 2017.

The Dallas County indictments were for the killings of Phyllis Payne on May 14, 2016; Norma French on Oct. 8, 2016; Phoebe Perry on Oct. 29, 2016; Doris Gleason on Oct. 29, 2016; Rosemary Curtis on Jan. 17, 2018; and Mary Brooks on Jan. 31, 2018, according to court records.

Richard Arnold, a lawyer for Gleason’s daughter, said his Gleason was smothered in her apartment at a senior living facility in Dallas. Jewelry and cash were missing from her home.

The daughter “had immediate suspicions something wasn’t right,” Arnold told NBC Dallas. “There was a particular piece of jewelry her mother always wore that was missing.”

The victim’s family is suing the facility where Gleason lived, accusing managers of allowing the suspect — who allegedly posed as a maintenance worker — into the building, according to NBC Dallas.

“We certainly think he should have been noticed on the day Doris Gleason was murdered,” Arnold said.

Chemirmir was arrested for Harris’ murder after another woman who was attacked in her home gave police in Plano, Texas, enough details to help them identify the suspect.